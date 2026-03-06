Tinubu Approves Posting Of Ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the postings of 31 career and 34 non-career ambassadors to various countries and the United Nations.

The posting was contained in a press statement signed by the President’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga on Friday, 6 March, 2026.

Among the non-career ambassadors and high commissioners are Senator Grace Bent, assigned to Lome, Togo; Senator Ita Enang, posted to South Africa; Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu, designated for Tel Aviv, Israel; Mahmud Yakubu to Qatar; and Reno Omokri to Mexico City, Mexico.

Other postings include Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa to Tokyo, Japan; Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence to Athens, Greece; Aminu Dalhatu to the United Kingdom; and Lateef Kayode Are to the United States.

The career ambassadors approved include Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka to Côte d’Ivoire; Besto Maimuna Ibrahim to Niamey, Niger; Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi to Sao Tome, STP; Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele to Algiers, Algeria; and Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. Others include Amb. Wasa Segun Ige to Beirut, Lebanon; Amb. Magaji Umar to Kinshasa, DR Congo; Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel to Brussels, Belgium; and Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru to Bangkok, Thailand.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it has received agrements from the United Kingdom for High Commissioner-designate Aminu Dalhatu and from France for Ambassador Ayo Oke.

Nominations of the remaining 62 envoys have been forwarded to the respective countries, with requests for agrements in line with standard diplomatic practice.

Also, Tinubu has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to commence the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and high commissioners immediately.

It will be recalled that the Senate confirmed the ambassadors-designate in December 2025.