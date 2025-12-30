Tinubu Approves Oyedepo As Director Of Public Prosecutions

President Bola Tinubu has approved the transfer of Mr. Rotimi Iseoluwa Oyedepo from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the mainstream Federal Civil Service as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

According to Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information & Public Relations at the State House, a letter dated December 23, signed by Omolabake Mafe on behalf of the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, stated that Oyedepo’s appointment was made in the public interest.

Oyedepo will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Mr. Abubakar Babadoko, who will complete the mandatory eight-year tenure as director on December 31, 2025.

A 2007 Law graduate of the University of Ilorin, Oyedepo attended the Nigerian Law School in 2008. As DPP, he is expected to deploy his expertise to reduce reliance on external counsel for critical prosecutions and ensure greater coherence and consistency in the Federal Government’s legal strategies.

Prior to this appointment, Oyedepo spent over 15 years at the EFCC, specialising in the prosecution of complex economic and financial crimes.

He also served as Head of the Monitoring Unit and was a member of the legal team in the landmark Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) vs. Federal Republic of Nigeria case.

Oyedepo has received several accolades, including EFCC Outstanding Staff of the Year in 2014 and Best Financial Crimes Prosecutor in 2019.