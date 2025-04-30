Tinubu Approves Oversight C’ttee For 4th AU MSME Forum In Nigeria

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the formation of an Oversight Committee to coordinate Nigeria’s hosting of the 4th African Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Forum, scheduled to take place from June 23 to 27, 2025, in Abuja.

Themed “Building Resilient MSMEs through Digital Innovation, Market Access & Affordable Financing for Africa,” the 2025 edition of the AU MSME Forum will bring together stakeholders from across the continent to engage in critical discussions and showcase initiatives aimed at boosting the MSME ecosystem in Africa.

A statement released by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Communications), Office of the Vice President, noted that the Oversight Committee will be responsible for ensuring comprehensive planning and execution of the high-level continental event. Key activities will include paper presentations, panel discussions, business exhibitions, side events, MSME pitch competitions, and award presentations to outstanding entrepreneurs.

The committee will be chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia. Its membership includes several key cabinet ministers and agency heads; Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Bosun Tijani – Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Hon. Hannatu Musawa – Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Sen. John Owan Enoh – Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment

Also on the committee are; Mrs. Nonye Ayeni – Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Aisha Rimi – Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Dr. Olasupo Olusi – Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Mr. Zacch Adedeji – Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Abba Bello – Managing Director/CEO, NEXIM Bank, Mr. Charles Odii – Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq – President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Anthony N. Alonwu – Deputy Director, African Union Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Mr. Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, will serve as both the Host Country Coordinator and Secretary of the Committee.

The AU MSME Forum, launched by the African Union Commission in 2022, serves as a key platform for empowering micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, fostering intra-African value chains, and deepening regional economic integration. The previous editions of the Forum were hosted by Egypt, Ethiopia, and Namibia, respectively.

Nigeria’s hosting of the 2025 edition is expected to underscore the country’s leadership role in MSME development on the continent and provide a strategic opportunity to spotlight local innovations, improve access to finance, and promote the growth of small businesses across Africa.

