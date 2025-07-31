Tinubu Approves One-Year Tenure Extension For Customs CG

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved a one-year extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

According to a statement issued by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Adeniyi, whose tenure was initially set to expire on August 31, 2025, will now remain in office until August 2026.

The statement noted that the extension is aimed at allowing Adeniyi to consolidate ongoing reforms and complete key initiatives of the Tinubu administration.

The ongoing reforms include the modernisation of the Customs Service, implementation of the National Single Window Project, and Nigeria’s obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

“President Tinubu recognises Mr. Adeniyi’s steadfast leadership and commitment to service.

“The President is confident that this extension will further strengthen the Nigeria Customs Service in achieving its strategic mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security,” the statement read.