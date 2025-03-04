Tinubu Approves Nigeria’s First Aeronautic University In Landmark Move

Share

Nigeria has made history in aviation education as President Bola Tinubu approved the country’s first private aeronautic university, the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM).

The approval, announced by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, came after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, March 3, 2025.

IBUAM is among the ten universities approved during the session held at the State House.

The decision has attracted jubilation, particularly among young Nigerians who have benefited from the generosity of Comrade Isaac Balami, the university’s founder.

The approval had been pending for four years before finally receiving the presidential nod.

Balami, who also founded 7Star Global Hangar and Airlines, described the moment as a major leap for Nigeria’s aviation industry.

“I am happy to be the progenitor of such a lofty idea that not only aims at global aviation prominence but also focuses on producing the next crop of credible Nigerian leaders,” he said.

Beyond the university, Balami continues to invest in aviation training through the Isaac Balami Foundation, which is currently training 160 young Nigerians in various aviation fields.

He emphasised that his efforts are driven by a deep love for Nigeria and a commitment to its progress.

With the establishment of IBUAM, experts believe Nigeria is poised for significant growth in aeronautical education, potentially positioning the country as an aviation hub in Africa.

