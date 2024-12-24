Tinubu Approves N95bn For Kano Dams, Eastern Bypass

Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved N95 billion for the rehabilitation of over 16 dams in Kano State to boost irrigation farming as well as the construction of the Eastern Bypass.

The Hadejia River Basin Development Authority Director Finance of Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso said already a technical committee on the evaluation of dams had been Inaugurated by the government.

He said: “Without mincing words the Inauguration of the technical committee to evaluate the Kano dams including the Challawa Gorge Dam and Tiga Dam among others will see a boost for the betterment of irrigation under the various efforts of Minister Joseph Utsev to harness these facilities in Kano.

“Similarly the appropriation of N95 billion for the rehabilitation of dams in Kano secured by Senator Kawu Sumaila the southern part of the state will also bear witness to the good work of Mr President.

“The kickoff of the North West Development Commission with the support and insistence of the Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin which will bring prosperity to the region goes a long way in proving the concern and proclivity this administration has for the Kano people and the North West as well.”

