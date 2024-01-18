Tinubu Approves N9.8bn For Workers’ Life Assurance

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved the payment of renewal fees for the Group Life Assurance for Federal Government workers.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this at the end of the first 2024 meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held in Abuja.

According to the Minister, this was a sequel to a memo brought by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, to the council.

Mr Idris further stated that the approval was part of the administration’s determination to accord all its workers the needed reward that would improve efficiency, productivity and service delivery to Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

He added that President Tinubu approved about N9.6 billion for 12 Local Insurance Firms to cover the Federal Workers in case of unforeseen eventualities in the course of their duties.

“There are about 12 insurance companies involved. It is a normal annual cover that insurance companies give workers.

“So, in the event of death or severe injury, they can resort to and so that their families would not have to suffer,’’ he said.