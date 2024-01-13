Tinubu Approves N683bn Intervention Funds For Tertiary Institutions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the sum of N683,429,268 billion as the 2024 Intervention Funds for public tertiary education institutions in the country. With this amount, this year’s intervention witnessed a boost as compared to last year, where over N320 billion was disbursed.

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, who made the disclosure during the Fund’s Strategic planning meeting with heads of beneficiary institutions on Friday in Abuja, explained that 90.75 % of the amount was budgeted for direct disbursement and 8.94 % for some designated special projects. Also, a stabilization of 2.27 % was allowed to enable the Fund to respond to emerging issues.

Giving further breakdown of the fund, Echono noted that for the Year 2024 intervention cycle, each University would get N1,906,944,930.00 each Polytechnic would get N1,165,355,235.00, while each Colleges of Education would get N1,398,426,282.00 each.

Recall that the 2023 intervention cycle saw each university receiving N1,154,732,133.00; Polytechnics got N699,344,867.00, while each College of Education got N800,862,602. Echono said, “I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has approved the Year 2024 distal sum of N683,429,268, 402.64.

From this total, 90.75 % is bud- geted for direct disbursement and 8.94 % for some designated special projects. A stabilization of 2.27 % is allowed to enable the Fund to respond to emerging issues. “This is inclusive of the difference between actual collec- tions and the projections made for November and December 2023 collections as requested and approved by Mr. President.

“Based on this approval, each University shall get, for the Year 2024 intervention cycle, the total sum of N1,906,944,930.00. This comprises N1,656,944,930.00 as annual direct disbursement and N250million as zonal intervention.

“Similarly, each Polytechnic shall get N1,165,355,235.00 com- prising of N1,015,355,235.00 as annual direct disbursement and N150million as zonal intervention, while each College of Education shall get N1,398,426,282.00 comprising of N1,248,426,282.00 as annual direct disbursement and N150million as zonal