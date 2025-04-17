Tinubu Approves N15bn Flood Intervention Fund

Share

…15m Nigerians at high risk this year, says VP

…says Africa needs shock therapy, learn to stand on two feet

President Bola Tinubu has approved the release of N15 billion to tackle the anticipated impact of heavy flooding across Nigeria, as the Federal Government prepares to shift from a reactive to a proactive disaster response strategy.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima disclosed this on Wednesday at the Validation Workshop for the Anticipatory Action Framework for Nigeria, held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja.

According to Shettima, the intervention is designed to mitigate the consequences of floods expected during this year’s rainy season, which could place no fewer than 15 million Nigerians at high risk.

“For decades, our response to floods and other climate-induced disasters has been reactive,” Shettima said.

“We wait for the waters to rise, for homes to vanish, and then we scramble for relief. This late arrival of support costs more and saves fewer lives.”

The Vice President stressed that the new framework, backed by the President’s N15 billion approval, signals a “paradigm shift” in the way Nigeria prepares for and responds to natural disasters.

Recall that the Federal Government had earlier warned that 30 states including the Federal Capital Territory — are likely to experience severe flooding this year.

High-risk states identified include Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

Shettima underscored the need for early warning systems, pre-arranged financing, and community-driven preparedness, describing them as the three core pillars of the Anticipatory Action Framework.

“Our Anticipatory Action Framework stands on early warning systems powered by satellite technology, pre-triggered financing to ensure funds are ready before the storm hits, and localised preparedness that empowers communities as frontline responders,” he stated.

He revealed that the federal government has already seen early signs of success, citing the example of Benue State, where trained volunteers were able to evacuate over 80,000 people within 72 hours following early warning alerts.

Shettima also noted that a trigger group comprising NiMet, NiHSA, NEMA, NASRDA, NOA, and development partners such as UNOCHA, WFP, FAO, and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) will be responsible for synthesising real-time meteorological and hydrological data, enabling flood forecasts 10 to 14 days ahead of time.

Beyond the funding approval, the Vice President urged all relevant agencies to quickly finalise their submissions and roadmaps to ensure seamless execution of the anticipatory strategy, assuring that President Tinubu remains fully committed to funding proactive disaster mitigation efforts.

Shettima also used the occasion to reflect on Africa’s self-reliance in the face of shifting global dynamics, noting that the U.S. government’s decision under former President Donald Trump to cut funding to African nations should be seen as a wake-up call.

“The withdrawal of funding might hit Africa hard. But honestly, we need that shock therapy. Africa must learn to stand on its own and carry its poverty with dignity,” he said.

The Vice President concluded by calling on the workshop participants to ensure that the framework is fully embedded in institutional planning and implemented effectively, stressing that the lives of millions depend on decisive action before the floods arrive.

