Tinubu Approves N-Power Scheme Reform

On Saturday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed a comprehensive reform of the N-Power scheme to enhance its productivity and overall impact.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, who made this disclosure outlined key measures aimed at transforming the program.

According to him, the reform is designed to equip Nigerian youth with market-ready skills, linking them directly to private-sector opportunities, adding that this will ensure that the training provided under N-Power translates into sustainable job opportunities.

The Minister added that to support this initiative, over 100,000 empowerment items have been procured for distribution across the country.

Additionally, President Tinubu has approved ₦32.7 billion for the implementation of the National Social Investment Program (NSIP) in 2025.

A key feature of this program is the introduction of cooperative clusters, offering low-interest loans ranging from ₦300,000 to ₦400,000.

This initiative aims to empower vulnerable Nigerians, particularly women and youth, by enabling them to start or expand small businesses, thereby improving livelihoods.

The administration’s renewed Hope agenda reflects its commitment to economic recovery and citizen welfare.

Dr Nentawe expressed optimism, stating that 2025 would be a rewarding year for Nigerians who have endured the ongoing economic reforms.

This initiative is expected to create a ripple effect on job creation, youth empowerment, and poverty alleviation across the country.

