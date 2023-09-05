Tinubu Approves Mandate Secretaries For FCT

…Wike to inaugurate Cabinet next week

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday approved the Mandate Secretary for the 8 Secretariats of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT).

This was even as the Minister, Nyesom Wike also disclosed that he would be inaugurating his cabinet next week.

The newly appointed Secretaries include Mr Bitrus L. Garki, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Lawan Kolo Geidam,

Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat.

Others are, Mr. Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, Education, Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe, Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, and Barrister Salman Dako, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat.

Also, Barrister Chinedum Elechi was appointed Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP, Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah, Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir, Secretary, Social Development Secretariat.

According to information from the Minister’s Press team, ” the swearing-in-ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 12th of September 2023 at the International Conference Center, Abuja at 12 noon prompt.

” Appointees and their guests are expected to be seated by 11:30 am”.