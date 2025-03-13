New Telegraph

Tinubu Approves Maiduguri Airport Upgrade

Tinubu Signs Bill Establishing Ogoni Varsity

…As African Aviation University takes off in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday approved the upgrade of Maiduguri Airport to an international status.

This completed the process of establishing international airports across all six geopolitical zones of the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, announced the development via his verified X handle, @SundayDareSD.

The move was expected to boost economic activities and enhance regional connectivity in the Northeast.

With the upgrade, Maiduguri Airport joined the ranks of other international airports in Nigeria, improving access for travelers and facilitating trade and investment in the region.

In a related development, Dare also confirmed the official takeoff of the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) in Abuja.

The specialized institution was set to advance aviation and aerospace education, positioning Nigeria as a key player in the sector within Africa.

The university was expected to provide world-class training in aviation management, aerospace engineering, and other related disciplines, contributing to the development of highly skilled professionals in the industry.

