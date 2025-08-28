President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved a policy that will provide lifetime salary benefits to Senior Officers retiring from the rank of Deputy Controller, Comptroller, or Commandant-General and above.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this announcement while speaking at the 2025 Ministerial Retreat.

At the event, the Minster detailed the ministry’s achievements and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening institutional performance and capacity across all agencies.

The development was also contained in a statement signed by NPRO/Head, Corporate Services of the Federal Fire Service, DCF PO Abraham following the retreat.

The statement conveyed the minister’s appreciation for the President’s support and also emphasised that in the future, officer progression will be determined by a new system based on capacity and performance.

However, Tunji-Ojo revealed that new training manuals have been developed and that the construction of a world-class Fire Academy is underway.

According to him, the academy is being built to compete with leading international institutions, such as the Arizona Fire Academy.

The minister also underscored the importance of mental health in the workplace, assuring officers of the ministry’s full support in this critical area.

He also charged the Federal Fire Service to engage in private sector partnerships, highlighting that such collaboration is crucial for enhancing service delivery, infrastructure development, and the modernisation of firefighting operations in Nigeria.

“The minister expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for his unwavering support, affirming that all agencies under the Ministry of Interior are reaping the benefits of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We have successfully cleared the long-standing backlog of promotions,” Tunji-Ojo stated, noting that over 50,000 officers have been promoted within the last two years alone.