Tinubu Approves Four New Members To Governing Council Of NCDMB

President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of four new members to the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), filling existing vacancies and strengthening the board’s capacity.

The approved nominees were Mr Olusegun Omosehin of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Engr. Wole Ogunsanya of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President also endorsed the nomination of Mazi Sam Azoka Onyechi, who represents the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), and Barrister Owei Oyanbo from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The nominations arose from the exit of previous institutional representatives from the Governing Council.

The NCDMB Governing Council, established under Section 69 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010, comprises representatives from key institutions.

These include the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Tinubu encouraged the new members to leverage their expertise and dedication to enhance local content development within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

