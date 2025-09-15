New Telegraph

September 16, 2025
Tinubu Approves Five NCDC’s E/Ds Portfolios 

President Bola Tinubu has approved portfolios for five (5) Executive Directors on the Board of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) to assist the Commission in actualising its statutory mandate.

According to a release by Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information & Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF),  those appointed were: Hajia Biliquis Jumoke Sanni – Admin & Human Resources; Aisha Rufai Ibrahim – Commercial and Industrial    Development; James Abel Uloko – Corporate Services; Prof. Muhammad Bashar – Finance
and Princess Atika Ajanah – Projects

The President tasked the Executive Directors to work closely with the Governing Board of the NCDC in promoting and coordinating the sustainable development of the North-Central geopolitical region.

