President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the extension of Kemi Nanna Nandap’s tenure as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) until December 31, 2026.

In a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commended Nandap for her leadership, noting improvements in border management, immigration modernization, and national security under her watch.

The President also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Immigration Service in its efforts to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and promote safe, legal, and orderly migration.

“Under her leadership, the Nigeria Immigration Service has witnessed significant advancements in its core mandate, with notable improvements in border management, modernisation of immigration processes and national security measures.

“President Tinubu commended the Comptroller-General for her exemplary leadership and urged her to continue dedicating herself to the Service’s strategic priorities, which align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement read.

Nandap, who joined the NIS on October 9, 1989, was appointed as Comptroller-General on March 1, 2024, with an initial tenure set to end on August 31, 2025.

