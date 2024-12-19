Tinubu Approves Executive Mgt For River Basin Devt Authorities

Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Executive Management of 12 River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, made the announcement yesterday in a statement.

The Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, based in Abeokuta, now has Mr Odebunmi Olusegun (Oyo) as Chairman and Dr Adedeji Ashiru (Osun) as Managing Director.

The appointed Executive Directors are: Mr Ayo Oyalowo (Oyo) for Finance; Dokunmu Oyekunle (Ogun) for Planning and Design; Suleiman Oris (Lagos) for Agricultural Services; and Mr Julius Oloro (Lagos) for Engineering.

The Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority has Alhaji Sanusi Babantanko (Bauchi) as Chairman and Samuel Mohammed (Taraba) as Managing Director.

The appointed Executive Directors are: Mr Usman Bakare (Taraba) for Engineering; Ibrahim Jalo (Gombe) for Finance; Mr Isa Matori (Bauchi) for Planning and Design; and Hamman Dikko (Adamawa) for Agricultural Services.

The Chad Basin Development Authority has Prof. Abdu Dauda (Borno) as Chairman and Tijjani Tumsa (Yobe) as Managing Director.

The appointed Executive Directors are: Mr Bashir Baale (Yobe) for Finance; Iliyasu Muazu (Adamawa) for Agricultural Services; Mr Mohammed Shetima (Borno) for Engineering; and Vrati Nzonzo (Borno) for Planning and Design.

Mr Mike Ezomo (Edo) has been appointed Chairman of the BeninOwena Development Authority, with Femi Adekanbi (Ondo) as Managing Director.

The appointed Executive Directors are: Dr Austin Izagbo (Delta) for Planning and Design; Mr Johnson Oghuma (Edo) for Agricultural Services; Adegboyega Bamisile (Ekiti) for Finance; and Bayode Akinduro (Ondo) for Engineering.

