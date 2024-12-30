Tinubu Approves Establishment Of Varsity In Southern Kaduna

Share

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally approved the proposed establishment of a federal university in Southern Kaduna.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima made this disclosure in a press statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications.

Speaking during a visit over the weekend, Shettima also disclosed that there are ongoing discussions to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

READ ALSO

Shettima emphasized the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the development of Southern Kaduna, citing the appointment of General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff as evidence of the President’s attention to the security needs of the region.

“With Senator Katung and the member of the House of Representatives, we have reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and he has consented to the establishment of a federal university in Southern Kaduna

“Be rest assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the people of Kaduna and the people of Southern Kaduna at heart,” he stated

Share

Please follow and like us: