On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Gwarinpa, Abuja, one of the largest residential estates in the nation’s capital.

The institution, to be named Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic, aims to promote technological, vocational, and entrepreneurial training in line with Nigeria’s national education policy.

In a letter dated January 16, 2025, and addressed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, confirmed the Federal Government’s approval of the polytechnic.

He requested the FCT Minister to recommend potential locations within Gwarinpa for the temporary and permanent sites.

A technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) is set to inspect the proposed sites before granting final approval.

The chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, praised Tinubu for his commitment to education and development in the FCT.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Kingsley Madaki, Maikalangu also commended the FCT Minister for playing a vital role in making this vision a reality.

“This is a dream come true for FCT residents. The Federal Polytechnic in Gwarinpa will not only boost education but also drive the socio-economic development of the region,” Maikalangu stated.

He further highlighted that the appointment of an FCT native, Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo, as a federal minister under Tinubu’s administration was a historic milestone for the FCT.

The establishment of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic is expected to contribute significantly to the educational and economic landscape of Gwarinpa and the FCT at large, ensuring access to quality technical and vocational training for residents.

