Tinubu Approves Employment To 774 Nat’l Health Programme Fellow

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday granted automatic employment to 774 fellows of the National Health Programme following the establishment.

President Tinubu who spoke at the presidential launch of the programme in Abuja, said the fellowship programme will be domiciled in the Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) coordination office under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Addressing the young fellows tasked with monitoring primary healthcare centres (phcs) across all 774 Local Government Areas, Tinubu declared, “You are hired, pledging employment after their one-year tenure.

This comes after the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, urged federal, state, and local governments to integrate the fellows into the workforce to support universal health coverage.

The national health fellows scheme is designed to drive meaningful change with innovation in the health sector, with the fellows selected on merit-based criteria from over 359,000 applicants.

The programme is a key initiative under his renewed hope agenda to revitalize Nigeria’s primary healthcare system.

