Tinubu Approves Employment Of 774 Health Fellows

President Bola Tinubu has approved the employment of 774 National Health Fellows, a pivotal initiative led by the Federal Ministry of Health to foster sustained improvements within Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Tinubu announced the fellows ‘ employment yesterday during the programme’s launch in Abuja. Nigeria’s development partners, senior government officials, and traditional leaders, including the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III. attended the ceremony.

The employment of these fellows, selected from each local council, stemmed from the recommendation of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Ali Pate. Pate lauded their selection as the best among 360,000 applicants, underscoring the merit-based nature of the process.

The President’s surprising gesture drew wild applause from the fellows and other guests at the event. Tinubu praised the bold initiative and the rigorous selection process, highlighting its significance.

He said: “This programme is a transformative initiative that underscores my administration’s commitment to harnessing the immense potential of Nigeria’s greatest asset—its young people.

With over 60% of Nigerians under 30, we boast one of the most energetic, resourceful, and dynamic youth populations globally.” This presents unparalleled opportunities to drive innova tion, economic prosperity, and social transformation.”

