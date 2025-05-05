Tinubu Approves Deployment Of Two New Perm Secs

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the deployment of two newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries as part of efforts to strengthen public sector governance and improve service delivery across key ministries.

The appointees are Mr. Rafiu Olarinre Adeladan, who has been posted to the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Mohammed, who will serve at the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy.

This development was announced in a statement issued by Mrs. Eno Olotu, Director of Information and Public Affairs in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF).

The deployment, according to the statement, aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and is aimed at enhancing policy implementation, inter-ministerial collaboration, and sustainable development.

Both Permanent Secretaries emerged through a rigorous and competitive selection process and are expected to bring a wealth of experience, innovation, and strategic leadership to their new portfolios.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, congratulated the appointees and charged them to exhibit professionalism, accountability, and results-driven leadership in discharging their duties.

She emphasized the vital role of Permanent Secretaries in driving government reform initiatives and ensuring the successful execution of national development priorities.

