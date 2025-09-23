Tinubu Approves Construction Of Hostels For Abuja Law School

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday ordered the immediate construction of two new hostels for the Nigerian Law School in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to the statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications, Lere Olayinka, President Tinubu also directed that the road linking the Body of Benchers Secretariat in Jabi District to Nile University be built.

The road, once completed, is expected to ease traffic around the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Olayinka, however, noted that the projects would be handled under emergency approval.

READ ALSO

According to him, each hostel will have space for 300 students, one for male and one for female students.

“These facilities will provide much-needed accommodation for students of the Nigerian Law School, while the new road will help reduce congestion in the area,” Olayinka said.

New Telegraph had earlier reported ‎that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Monday disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will ensure that his Renewed Hope mandate for the FCT is achieved.