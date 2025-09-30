Tinubu Approves Appointments Of Three New Heads Of Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three new heads of federal agencies, aimed at strengthening key institutions in Nigeria.

In the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Bello Bawa Bwari from Niger State was appointed Director-General for an initial four-year term, effective September 18, 2025, in line with Section 5 of the National Biosafety Management Agency Act, 2015.

Barr. Aminu Junaidu from Zamfara State has been appointed Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Investment and Security Tribunal, for a five-year term, also effective September 18, 2025.

Additionally, Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan has been appointed Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) for an initial four-year term, effective September 2, 2025.

According to Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information & Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), “These appointments underscore President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening key sectors and institutions in Nigeria. The President tasks the appointees to contribute their expertise to the development of the agencies for the good of the nation.”