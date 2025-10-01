New Telegraph

Tinubu Approves Appointments Of 3 New Heads Of Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three new Heads of Agencies. In the National Biosafety Management Agency, the President appointed Bello Bawa Bwari (Niger State) as the new Director-General for an initial term of four years, effective from September 18, 2025 in accordance with the provision of Section 5 of the National Biosafety Management Agency, 2015.

Aminu Junaidu (Zamfara State) has been appointed as Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the Investment and Security Tribunal for a five-year term, effective September 18, 2025. The President also approved the appointment of Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan as Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation for an initial four-year term, effective September 2.

According to Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information & Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), “These appointments underscore President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening key sectors and institutions in Nigeria.

