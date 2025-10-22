Tinubu Approves 2-Year Tenure Extension For Surveyor-General, Adebomehin

President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of the tenure of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Mr AbuduGaniyu Adebomehin, by two years.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the extension, which takes effect from January 5, 2026, was necessitated by the recent transfer of the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF) to the Presidency.

The Surveyor-General has already initiated reforms across critical sectors of geospatial data systems, which the President is keen to see completed.

The President expected Adebomehin to consolidate the reforms within the next two years, focusing on national land management and administration, highways and abutting land infrastructure coordination, reclamation and erosion control programmes, and other related matters of strategic national importance.

Abdulganiyu Adebomehin was appointed the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF) by the late President Muhammadu Buhari, effective January 5, 2022.