Tinubu Approves 11 New Private Universities

President Bola Tinubu has approved provisional licenses for 11 new private universities across Nigeria, further expanding access to higher education in the country.

The approval was granted during yesterday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced this while briefing State House journalists.

The newly approved private universities are: New City University, Ayetoro, Ogun State; University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State. Eranova University, Mabushi, Abuja; Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun State; Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara State; Southern Atlantic University, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and Lens University, Ilemona, Kwara State.

Others are Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State; Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City, Edo State; Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos and Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State.

