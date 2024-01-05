Tinubu Approves $1.3M To Offset Peseiro’s Outstanding Salaries

…As NFF Clears Eagles’ 26-Match Bonus Arrears

The Super E a g l e s camp has re c e ive d a significant boost ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, as the out- s t a n d i n g salary of Coach Jose Peseiro has been cleared, and all pending bonuses and allowances for the team’s 26 matches have been paid.

The approval for the payment of over $1.3 million to offset the outstanding salaries of the Super Eagles was given by President Bola Tinubu. The payment takes into account the start of the contract of the Portuguese coach in May 2022. Sports Minister John Enoh has saluted the total support that President Tinubu has given to Nigeria to win a fourth AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire.

“We have the full backing of the President and we hope we will make the best of it,” the Minister declared. The Federal Government of Nigeria had agreed to pay the salary of the coach through the Sports Minister Sunday Dare, but that did not eventually happen, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) were forced to pick up the bill. Moreover, the President has also approved the payment of Super Eagles’ outstanding match bonuses and allowances.

These bonuses and allowances date back over three years, covering the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFCON qualifiers, and include a long list of friendly matches involving the Eagles. Sources said these outstanding payments were covered in the budget ap- proved by the Federal Government for the forthcoming AFCON.