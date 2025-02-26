Tinubu Approved Legacy Road Projects For All Zones –Umahi

Share

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi insists President Bola Tinubu’s legacy projects in the road sector pass through all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He said this during a Continuous Stakeholders’ Engagement on the Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos after a 4-day working visit to project sites in some South West states.

In a statement, the ministry said the 750km Coastal Highway Legacy Project begins from Victoria Island, Lagos, and ends in Calabar, stressing that it passes through the South West, South-South, as well as the South East.

Umahi said another project is the Abakaliki – Abuja Highway, which begins from Abakaliki in the South-East, passing through several towns and villages in North Central and terminating in Apo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the former Ebonyi State governor, the Ilelah (Sokoto) – Badagry (Lagos) is traversing the NorthWest down to the South West and at the same time, the fourth is planned to take off from Akwanga in Nasarawa State to Jos in North Central zone and passing through Bauchi, and ending in Gombe State, both in the North East.

He applauded Tinubu for initiating the project. He said: “These legacy projects should be welcomed and encouraged by all Nigerians for their economic derivatives rather than being politicised.”

