Tinubu appreciates Chagoury’s consistency, reliability on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated business titan, Ambassador Gilbert Chagoury, as he marks his birthday on today. The President appreciated Ambassador Chagoury’s consistency and reliability demonstrated throughout his storied career, noting his desire to see Nigeria rise to the highest of heights in all spheres of human endeavour. According to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President recalled how the Chagoury family kept faith with Africa’s largest economy by continually investing in various projects and philanthropic activities over the decades, irrespective of all the socio-political challenges that characterized the road to the nation’s return to civilian rule in 1999 and beyond. He said: “Gilbert is a shining light in any room. He is compassionate, discerning, and totally reliable in every respect.”

