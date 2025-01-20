Tinubu Appoints Zahrah Audu DG PEBEC

Share

President Bola Tinubu,on Monday approved the appointment of Zahrah Audu as the Director General, Presidential-Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The appointment signed by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, ( SGF) Senator George Akume, said the strategic appointment, has added to many steps and measures of the present administration towards ensuring a conducive environment for easy of doing business in the country.

“ Currently, Princess Zahrah serves as the Technical Adviser on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the President, domiciled at the Office of the Vice President. In this capacity, she leads the “Invest in Nigeria” campaign and oversees the Existing Foreign Direct Investors Roundtable Forum, fostering strategic partnerships and driving investment into Nigeria’s growing economy.

“ 7The appointment of Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu as the DG of PEBEC is a testament to President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to empowering visionary leaders, promoting economic growth, and driving business development in Nigeria.

“With her expertise and experience, Princess Zahrah is poised to make a profound impact in her new role, driving transformative change and fostering a more enabling business environment in Nigeria.

“ Princess Zahrah Mustapha-Audu brings an impressive wealth of experience and expertise to her new role, bolstered by her distinguished background as a seasoned entrepreneur and technology expert.

“Her academic credentials include a software engineering background and a business management degree from a prestigious institution in the United Kingdom.

“ With over a decade of experience in founding and scaling successful ventures, Princess Zahrah possesses a profound understanding of global business dynamics, driving impactful and sustainable growth.

“ As a strategic thinker and highly motivated leader, Princess Zahrah is renowned for her exceptional ability to translate vision into actionable plans.

“Her passion for innovation and positive change drives her endeavors, and she is committed to developing sustainable solutions that will help drive up Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and improve the quality of life for people globally.

“ In addition to her business acumen, Princess Zahrah is a passionate philanthropist who works tirelessly to improve the economic and living conditions of people and communities across Nigeria.

“Through her philanthropic and political efforts, she has built strong relationships with international communities and governments, championing the needs of the underprivileged”.

