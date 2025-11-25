Tinubu Appoints Uzodimma As Renewed Hope Ambassador

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, as the Renewed Hope Ambassador ahead of the national launch of the Federal Government’s Ward Development Programme.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga, Governor Uzodimma will also serve as Director-General for Party Outreach, Engagement, and Mobilisation.

Under the new role, which takes immediate effect, the Imo Governor will collaborate with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and state governors to promote and communicate the programmes and achievements of the Tinubu administration.

As Renewed Hope Ambassador, Governor Uzodimma, who also chairs the Progressive Governors Forum is expected to ensure harmony, inclusiveness, and strategic coordination across all levels of the party. He will also lead mobilisation and engagement efforts nationwide.

He will work closely with other APC governors, who themselves will function as Ambassadors of Hope.

President Tinubu charged Uzodimma and his colleagues to actively promote and disseminate the administration’s achievements since 2023, reinforcing the message of Renewed Hope.

Highlighting some of the administration’s milestones, the President noted:

“Inflation, once a nightmare, has eased for seven consecutive months to 16.05 per cent in October. The exchange rate has stabilised. Foreign exchange reserves have risen to over $46 billion, up from $32 billion and a net reserve of $4 billion inherited in 2023.

“Investor confidence is back, with increases in both FDI and portfolio investments, especially in the oil and gas sector. The stock market is booming. The economy is diversifying, with solid minerals playing a pivotal role. Over 700,000 students have enrolled under the government’s liberal educational loan policy. Nigerians no longer wait more than a week to obtain travel passports.”

In his message to the new Renewed Hope Ambassador, President Tinubu urged Governor Uzodimma to ensure that Nigerians are fully aware of, and understand the administration’s achievements.