Tinubu Appoints Umar Kogo New CCT Chairman’

In a strategic move, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the appointment of Dr Mainasara Umar Kogo as the new Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

New Telegraph gathered that President Tinubu made this fresh appointment without recourse to the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) as prescribed by the country’s constitution.

Kogo’s appointment was communicated in a letter dated January 20, 2025, signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

It is further understood that the effective date of the appointment was backdated to November 27, 2024, raising further concerns about transparency consideration for constitutional provisions.

The appointment comes seven months after former presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale announced in July 2024 that Dr Mainasara Kogo would assume the role, even though the tenure of the substantive Chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, had not yet expired due to retirement age.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly had controversially moved to remove Justice Umar, with the matter developing into a legal saga and becoming a subject of litigation before Justice J.K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja. In the lawsuit, President Tinubu, Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio were named defendants. According to the constitution, the FJSC is responsible for nominating candidates for these positions, while the NJC evaluates and recommends suitable candidates to the President for appointment. However, the spokesperson of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, stated that he was unaware of any meeting between the NJC and FJSC regarding the appointment of a new CCT Chairman, as he was on annual leave. Kogo's appointment has raised fresh controversy about the respect for constitutional order and the rule of law by government officials.

