Tinubu Appoints Umahi’s Ex-Commissioner SSA

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs Chioma Nweze as his Senior Special Assistant on community development, South East Zone.

Nweze, a lawyer was the former Commissioner for Trade and Investment under the administration of Chief Dave Umahi who was the governor of the state and now Minister of Works.

She was very influential in the Umahi’s administration.

There have been alleged agitations by political leaders of the southeast geopolitical zone over alleged marginalization in the appointment of ministers in the zone as South East was given only five ministerial slots by Tinubu while other regions produced between seven and over eight ministers.

However, Nweze was appointed to douse the agitation for more appointments in the zone by President Tinubu and engage the communities of the five eastern states in meaningful development.

Nweze was appointed alongside other fifteen Senior Special Assistants, SSAs, to represent; North Central, South West, South-South, North East, and North West on community Engagement.

Nweze, in a statement, vowed to ensure total unity and peace in Igbo land.

She commended President Tinubu, and the Minister of Works for the decision to carve out a Community Development in South East to ensure total development of the region.

“I pay tribute to Mr. President’s ingenious decision to carve out a Community Development lifeline for the South East which has spelled a tale of reassurance to Ndigbo worldwide as to their inclusiveness in the current political equation.

“I assure you, our leaders, that I shall consult widely on how best to proceed with our common agenda of reform and revitalisation for Ndigbo and South East. My team and I will continue to lean on and count on the wisdom of present and past Igbo elites. We will listen attentively to your concerns, expectations, and admonitions.

