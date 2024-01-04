Tinubu Appoints Six EDs For NPA, NIMASA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of six Executive Directors for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Special Adviser to the President, (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale said on Thursday in a statement that the three executive directors appointed for NPA are Ms. Vivian C. Richard Edet, Executive Director, Finance & Administration: Engr. Olalekan Badmus, Executive Director, Marine & Operations and Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar, Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services.

Also at NIMASA) are Mr. Jibril Abba, executive director, of maritime labour & cabotage services: Mr. Chudi Offodile, executive director, of finance & administration and Engr. Fatai Taye Adeyemi, executive director, operations.

Ngelale said: “The President approves these appointments with the firm belief, after studying their impressive profiles, that the new appointees will expeditiously and efficiently execute on their collective mandate to create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine & Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP while evolving the Nigerian economy into a labour-intensive and inclusive one that creates new opportunity for all Nigerians in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda, under the able guidance of the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola.”