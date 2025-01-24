Tinubu Appoints Orikpo As Chairman Of Abuja Teaching Hospital

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr Ikye Orikpo from Delta State as the new Chairman of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

The announcement was made on Friday as part of the President’s ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership across federal institutions.

New Telegraph reports that Dr Orikpo’s appointment places him among the newly unveiled board chairpersons, reflecting the administration’s commitment to fostering excellence in healthcare governance.

His role is expected to enhance the strategic operations and service delivery of the teaching hospital.

In addition to the appointments, the Presidency has issued clarifications regarding the earlier released list of board chairpersons. Hon. Duro Meseko from Kogi State has been confirmed as the Chairman of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI).

An initial duplication in the announcement has also been rectified.

Furthermore, the Presidency clarified that Hon. Yahaya Bello Wurno from Sokoto, not Ambassador Wurno, is the Chairman of the Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority.

The mix-up in the initial statement has been corrected, with the Presidency expressing regret for any confusion caused.

