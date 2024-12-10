Tinubu Appoints Ogunjimi As Acting AGF

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), effective immediately.

This decision follows the commencement of pre-retirement leave by the current AGF, Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, who will officially retire on March 7, 2025, after reaching the statutory age for civil service retirement.

The appointment ensures a seamless transition within Nigeria’s treasury administration, reinforcing President Tinubu’s commitment to implementing treasury policy reforms.

Ogunjimi, a seasoned financial expert with over 30 years of experience in both public and private sectors, is well-positioned to lead the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

Ogunjimi’s extensive career includes roles such as Director of Funds at the OAGF and Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His professional credentials span chartered accountancy, fraud examination, stockbroking, and security and investment specialization.

He holds a BSc in Accountancy and a Master’s degree in Finance and Accounting.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in Ogunjimi’s leadership, highlighting the pivotal role of the OAGF in Nigeria’s treasury operations.

He stated, “Mr. Ogunjimi’s wealth of experience and notable competence will ensure the continued effectiveness of this vital institution as we advance our economic reform agenda.”

The President also commended Dr. Madein for her years of dedicated and selfless service, emphasizing her contributions to the nation’s financial administration.

