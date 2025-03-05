New Telegraph

March 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tinubu Appoints Ogunjimi…

Tinubu Appoints Ogunjimi As Accountant-General Of The Federation

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Ogunjimi as the new Accountant-General of the Federation.

A statement yesterday by Bayo Onanuga, the president’s special adviser on information and strategy, said Ogunjimi’s appointment will take effect on March 7 — the same day the incumbent, Oluwatoyin Madein, will retire.

Onanuga said Ogunjimi was named as the replacement for Madein but was later chosen by a selection committee after a “competitive, rigorous, and meritbased process”.

“The committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews,” the statement reads.

“The selection process underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Tinubu To Grace Groundbreaking Ceremony For Firstbank’s New HQ
Read Next

Rivers Crisis: INC Spits Fire, Says Peace Not Guarantee In N’Delta If…
Share
Copy Link
×