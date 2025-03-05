Tinubu Appoints Ogunjimi As Accountant-General Of The Federation

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Ogunjimi as the new Accountant-General of the Federation.
A statement yesterday by Bayo Onanuga, the president’s special adviser on information and strategy, said Ogunjimi’s appointment will take effect on March 7 — the same day the incumbent, Oluwatoyin Madein, will retire.
Onanuga said Ogunjimi was named as the replacement for Madein but was later chosen by a selection committee after a “competitive, rigorous, and meritbased process”.
“The committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews,” the statement reads.
“The selection process underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions.”