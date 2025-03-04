Tinubu Appoints Ogunjimi As Accountant General Of Federation

Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation.

This was contained in a press statement issued by President Tinubu’s media aide, Bayo Onanuga, who said the appointment came “After a rigorous selection process.”

According to him, Ogunjimi’s appointment takes effect from March 7, 2025, the same day the incumbent AGoF, Oluwatoyin Madehin, is expected to retire.

The statement reads, “Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Madehin’s successor last December.

“A selection committee later chose him through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service.

“The committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews.

“The selection process underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions.

“Ogunjimi graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy. He also obtained a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.

“He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu congratulates Ogunjimi on his appointment and urges him to discharge his duties in the service of Nigeria with integrity, professionalism, and dedication,” Bayo said.

