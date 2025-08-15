New Telegraph

August 15, 2025
August 15, 2025
Tinubu Appoints Obih, Akinfeleye To Governing Council Of Varsities, Names Principal Officers For Health Sciences, Tsafe

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Chisom D. Obih to the Governing Council of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, NdufuAlike, Ebonyi State.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Obih’s appointment followed the death of a member of the council. The President also appoint- ed Prof Ralph Akinfeleye, a renowned communications specialist, to the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Akinfeleye is former Head of Department of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos, Chairman of the Centre of Excellence in Multimedia and Cinematography/ Unilag Radio 103.1 FM and Television. Formerly a member of the Governing Council of Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja, Akinfeleye replaced Mr. Wahab Owokoniran, who was appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Federal University of Transport, Daura, Katsina State.

Meanwhile, the President has also named Prof. Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai as the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe, Zamfara State. He appointed Mr. Hamisu Yusuf Yelwa as the university’s registrar, Usman Nakazalle Sanusi as the Bursar, and Dr. Shehu Aminu Liman as the Librarian.

