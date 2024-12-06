Share

In significant steps to advance regional development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed key officials for the North West Development Commission (NWDC) and South East Development Commission (SEDC).

New Telegraph reports that the revised list of nominees sent to the Senate for confirmation showcases the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and regional progress.

In the updated list for the NWDC Governing Board, Alhaji Lawal Samai’la Abdullahi has been nominated as Chairman, replacing Ambassador Haruna Ginsau.

Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji retains his position as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

Other key members nominated include Ja’afar Abubakar Sadeeq, Yahaya Aminu Abdulhadi, Dr. Yahaya Umar Namahe, Engr. Muhammad Ali Wudil, Shamsu Sule, Nasidi Ali, Aminu Suleiman.

Additionally, President Tinubu included six new nominees to represent the country’s geo-political zones following a Senate adjustment to the NWDC establishment act: Chukwu Chijioke (South East), Ahmed Mohammed (North Central), Engr. Ahmed Rufai Timasaniyu (North East), Macdonalds Michael Uyi (South-South), Yemi Ola (South West), Hon. Babatunde Dada (North West)

President Tinubu nominated Hon. Emeka Atuma as Chairman and Hon. Mark C. Okoye as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed SEDC.

Other SEDC nominees include Barr. Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Hon. Okey Ezenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Hon. Donatus Eyinnah Nwankpa, Barr. Ifeanyi Agwu, Ph.D, Nasiru Usman,Hamma Adama Ali Kumo

Key executive appointments include Prince Obinna Obiekweihe (Executive Director, Projects), Sen. Anthony O. Agbo (Executive Director, Finance and Administration), Dr. Daniel Ikechukwu Ugwuja (Executive Director, Corporate Services)

Additional nominees to the SEDC board are Edward David Onoja, Orure Kufre Inima, Chief (Mrs.) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of these appointments in driving regional development and urged the nominees to use their expertise to fulfill the mandates of the NWDC and SEDC effectively.

