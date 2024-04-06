Tinubu Appoints Nwagba CEO Of Consumer Credit Corporation

On Saturday, President Bola Tinubu, approved the appointment of 36-year-old Uzoma Nwagba as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation.

Nwagba’s appointment was in line with his committed efforts to guarantee financial inclusion and economic prosperity for the majority of Nigerians.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Advisor on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said the new appointment has a first-class Bachelor of Engineering from Howard University in Washington, DC, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Nwagba was in charge of overseeing microcredit and other financial interventions at the Bank of Industry before being appointed the Chief Operating Officer.

READ ALSO:

At Microsoft, Engineer Nwagba oversaw several teams tasked with developing corporate and mobile applications for developing economies while working as a software engineer.

According to Ngelale, the President anticipates that the new CEO of this vital organisation will leverage his extensive background in technology and finance, as well as his track record of spearheading financial interventions throughout Nigeria, in order to increase credit availability for all categories of Nigerian citizens, foster financial inclusion, and improve the standard of living for Nigerians.