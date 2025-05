Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday appointed new Governing Council members of the University of Abuja (UniABUJA), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka (NAU).

He also filled the vacancies in the governing councils of other universities and polytechnics, Colleges of Education. In February, Tinubu dissolved the UniABUJA Governing Council and fired Vice-Chancellor Aisha Maikudi following the leadership crisis in the school.

Share