Tinubu Appoints New Recs For Lagos, Rivers, 8 Others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of ten (10) new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

This is in line with the powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022).

Those appointed, according to a statement issued by Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, were: Mr. Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner), Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner),

Mr. Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner), Mr. Shehu Wahab (Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner) and Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner). Others are Mr. Aminu Kasimu Idris (Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner),

Prof. Mohammed Yelwa (Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner), Dr. Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner) and Mr. Isma’ila Kaura Moyi (Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner).