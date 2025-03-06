Tinubu Appoints New Permanent Secretaries

Share

President Bola Tinubu has appointed two new Permanent Secretaries to fill vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

The new appointees, Adeladan Olarinre and Mukhtar Muhammed, represent Oyo State and the North-West geopolitical zone, respectively.

The announcement was made by Eno Olotu, Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, in Abuja yesterday.

He said the appointments followed a thorough and open selection process, ensuring that the administration’s focus on merit, competence, and excellence in the civil service was maintained.

He stated further that the new Permanent Secretaries are expected to bring their knowledge and experience to their new positions, to contribute to the improvement of public service delivery and supporting the government’s development goals.

In another related development, President Bola Tinubu on Monday approved the appointment of Martins Imonitie as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Mining Corporation.

The announcement came after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting, which was presided over by the president.

