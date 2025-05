Tinubu Appoints New Members For Federal Institutions 

Share

President Bola Tinubu has appointed additional people to fill vacancies in the governing councils of some Federal Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the new appointees include: Hon. Chidi Nwogu, Imo state, member, African Aviation And Aerospace University, Abuja; Dr. Folashade Mulijat Kareem, Kwara state, member, University of Jos, Plateau state; Dupe Olusina Adeniyi, Lagos state, member, Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, Akwa-Ibom state; Akanimo Umoh, Akwa-Ibom state, member, Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa state and Babatunde Usman Jinadu, Lagos state, member Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi state.

Others were Chijioke Paul Okeifufe, Enugu state, member Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state; Hon. Babatunde Olokun, Hon. Isah Ambaka, Nasarawa state, members Federal University, Kashere, Gombe state; Dr. Olusegun Ategbole, member Federal University, Wukari, Taraba state; Hon Isa Song, Hon. Bernard Miko, members Federal University, Gashua, Yobe state and Muyideen Bakogun, Ogun state, member, Federal University of Health Sciences, Ika Orangun, Osun state.

Hon. Mayegun Yomi, Lagos, member Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi state; Hon. Abbas Braimah, Edo, member Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara state; Dr. Adebimpe Adebajo, Ondo, member Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa state; Hon. Bawa Bwari, Niger, Nigeria Arabic Language Village, Borno state; Hon. Bello Bagudu and Hon. Nasarawa Mani, members, Federal University of Health Sciences, Katsina, Katsina state.

Hon. Shehu Kagara, Kaduna, member Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi, Umunniechi, state; Dr. Francis Ogbuse, Bayelsa, member, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra state; Hon. Almajiri Geidam, member, Federal Polytechnic, Munguno, Borno state; Rahila Ilegbodu, Taraba, member Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta state; Hon. Shehu Lambu, Kano, member National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Edo state and Hon. Yusuf Bello Mai Adua, Sokoto, member, Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo, Gombe state.

Saleh Mohammed Jigawa, member, Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, Jigawa state; Hon. Adekola Aliu, Osun state, Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina state; Waidi Olajire Ayinla, Osun, member Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state; Hon. Hashimu Abduulahi, Sokoto, member Federal Polytechnic, N’Yak, Plateau state; Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar (at Ningi), Federal Polytechnic, Bali, Taraa state; Ibrahim Abba Gaidam, Yobe, member Federal College of Education, Gwoza, Borno state.

Mohammed Nura, Kabbi, member, Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau state; Hon. Abdulkadir Usman Global, member Federal College of Education (Technical), Isu, Ebonyi state; Hon. Usman Balkore, Sokoto, member Federal College of Education (Technical), Ekiadolor, Edo state; Hon. Goodluck Opiah, Imo, member Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue state; Hons Bassey Etim, A/Ibom, Chris Eta, C/River and Shuaib Yahaya, Katsina, members Federal College of Education, Omoku, Rivers state and Hon. Sani M. Anka, Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, Oyo state.

Hon. Yusuf Dikko Jigawa, member, Federal College of Education (Tech), Jeana, Nasarawa state; Hon. Deacon Taye, Kwara, member Federal College of Education, Ilawe Ekiti state and Hon. Isa Lawal Doro Katsina, member Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta state

All appointments take immediate effect.

