Tinubu Appoints New Leadership In Arts, Culture, Creative Economy Sector

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 11 new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy. According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday, Tinubu appointed Tola Akerele — Director-General, National Theatre; Dr. Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Censors Board; Mr. Obi Asika — Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture; Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture and Ekpola- dor-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum Others appointed were Ahmed Sodangi Director-General, National Gallery of Art; Chaliya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies; Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria Otunba Biodun Ajiboye — Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Ali Nuhu — Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation and Ramatu Abonbo MoMuseums and Monuments. The President mandated the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.

