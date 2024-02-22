New Telegraph

February 22, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 22, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tinubu Appoints New…

Tinubu Appoints New Immigration CG

President Bola Tinubu yesterday appointed Kemi Nanna Nandap as the new Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). In a statement, the presidency said Nandap’s appointment is effective from March 1.

She takes over from Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose tenure in office expires on February 29, according to the Presidency. Before her appointment, Nandap was the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate.

The presidency said: “The President anticipates that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.”

Read Previous

Osun Primary Healthcare Centre Abandoned For Over 20 Years, Taken Over by Rodents
Read Next

Forex: ABCON Endorses Raid of Street Dealers by Security Agents