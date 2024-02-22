Tinubu Appoints New Immigration CG

President Bola Tinubu yesterday appointed Kemi Nanna Nandap as the new Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). In a statement, the presidency said Nandap’s appointment is effective from March 1.

She takes over from Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose tenure in office expires on February 29, according to the Presidency. Before her appointment, Nandap was the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate.

The presidency said: “The President anticipates that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.”