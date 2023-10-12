Tinubu Appoints New Helmsmen For Communications, Innovation, Other Sectors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy: This was disclosed in a statement issued by his spokeaman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday.

According to him, the new EVC/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is Aminu Maida; MD/ CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Nkechi Egerton-Idehen and DG/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.

Others are National Commissioner /CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr. Vincent Olatunji and Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST); Tola Odeyemi