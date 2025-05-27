Tinubu Appoints New Governing Council Members For UniAbuja, Others

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed new members to the governing councils of the University of Abuja, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU).

In February, President Tinubu dissolved the University of Abuja’s Governing Council and dismissed the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Aisha Maikudi, following controversy over her eligibility.

The newly appointed governing council members for UniAbuja are Prof. Rosemary Iriowen Egonmwan from the South South, Dr. Adedeji Adefuye from the South West, Prof. Sarki Abba Abdulkadir from the North West, and Prof. Aminu Mohammed Dukku from the North East.

For the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), the new council members are Rt. Hon. Barr. Ogbonna Eugene Odo from the South East and Muhammad Inuwa Tahir, mni, from the North West.

At Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), the new appointees include Dr. Nkem Okeke and Ofoke Chukwuma Charles Ugbala from the South East, Dame Amina Patrick Yakowa from the North West, and Nojeeb Oriola Agunbiade from the South West.

Share